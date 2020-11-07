An Underrated Chris Evans Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Chris Evans might have shot to worldwide fame as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, and Steve Rogers will more than likely always be viewed as the defining role of his career no matter what he goes on to accomplish now that his time in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise is over, but the 39 year-old has starred in his fair share of comic book adaptations that don’t require him to throw on the star-spangled spandex.

As well as featuring as the Human Torch in Tim Story’s two Fantastic Four movies, Evans also voiced fan favorite character Casey Jones in the forgotten 2007 animation TMNT, appeared in a supporting role in Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, took the lead in Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer, and even though it wasn’t based on a comic book, he still played a superhero in Paul McGuigan’s severely overlooked thriller Push.

Another one of Evans’ comic book movies, though, has been dominating Netflix all week now, and currently ranks as the eighth most popular title on the streaming service across the world. Of course, we’re talking about The Losers, which sank without a trace at the box office back in 2010 after failing to even crack $30 million globally, and that’s a real shame, because it remains one of the most underrated page-to-screen translations of the last decade.

Director Sylvain White lends the proceedings a sense of stylish fun, and there’s no shortage of charisma to be found in the ensemble cast that sees Chris Evans co-starring alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Idris Elba and Zoe Saldana. The Losers definitely deserved better the first time around, but at least Netflix subscribers are finally discovering the hidden gem a decade later now that it’s been added to the content library.