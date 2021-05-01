An Underrated Jim Carrey Movie Just Hit Netflix

Jim Carrey was never going to keep his incredible winning streak from the 1990s and early 2000s alive forever, and it was inevitable that he’d suffer a downturn in fortunes eventually, but what a run he had before his A-list status and box office drawing power began to fade.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever, Liar Liar, The Truman Show, Man on the Moon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Bruce Almighty and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind were all released within the space of ten years, notching him two Golden Globes from six nominations and billions of dollars in theatrical earnings, with the leading man regularly pocketing upwards of $20 million per movie.

The 21st Century hasn’t been anywhere near as kind to the 59 year-old funnyman, though, as the misses tend to outweigh the hits for the most part, with 2005’s Fun with Dick and Jane firmly falling into the mediocre category. A remake of the 1977 effort of the same name, Carrey and Téa Leoni star as a married couple forced to turn to a life of crime after he loses his job when his company implodes financially.

Fun with Dick and Jane holds a middling Rotten Tomatoes score of just 28%, but it didn’t exactly bomb thanks to earning $204 million on a $100 million budget. And frankly, though it might not be the best thing the actor’s ever done, it’s also far from the worst and is perfectly enjoyable.

The forgotten comedy has now been added to the Netflix library for subscribers in the United States, and having already cracked the Top 10 most-watched list internationally last month, there’s no reason why it can’t do the same domestically, especially given Jim Carrey‘s enduring popularity and star-powered efforts always playing well on the platform.