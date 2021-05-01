Netflix Added 37 New Movies/TV Shows Today
It’s the first of the month, which can only mean that the multitude of streaming services competing for your attention and monthly subscription fee have bolstered their collective content libraries with a raft of new additions. Netflix, in particular, have dropped almost 40 fresh titles today, and while there’s not a single in-house original among the bunch, there’s plenty of variety on offer and more than a few efforts capable of drawing in a big audience.
For one, the entire Back to the Future trilogy has now returned to the platform, while fans of star-studded comedy have Robert Downey Jr.’s Due Date and Jim Carrey’s Fun with Dick and Jane available as options. Elsewhere, Matt Damon’s forgotten Iraq War thriller Green Zone is one of the actor’s more underrated efforts, while G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra provides an entirely different sort of militarized actioner, and you can check out every single one of today’s Netflix debutants below.
- Aliens Stole My Body
- Angelina Ballerina: Seasons 5 and 6
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barney and Friends: Seasons 13 and 14
- Best of the Best
- Dead Again in Tombstone
- Due Date
- Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Green Zone
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- JT LeRoy
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mystic River
- Never Back Down
- Notting Hill
- Open Season
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- S.M.A.R.T Chase
- Scarface
- SITTING IN LIMBO
- Stargate
- State of Play
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Lovely Bones
- The Pelican Brief
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Under Siege
- Waist Deep
- Your Highness
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
Political thriller State of Play and Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River boast plenty of substance to complement the style of Brian De Palma’s classic Scarface, while zombie enthusiasts are well covered by Resident Evil duo Afterlife and Extinction, as well as Zombieland. Stoner comedy also gets a look in with Your Highness and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg genre-wise.
Under Siege is the best movie Steven Seagal has ever been a part of, The Pelican Brief boasts the A-list pairing of Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts in one of the better John Grisham adaptations of the 1990s, and Roland Emmerich’s Stargate is an entertaining sci-fi blockbuster that helped set the template for his career as the king of the disaster epic. All in all, it’s a solid batch of Netflix arrivals, many of which should be getting added to watch lists in their droves.
Comments