Netflix Added 37 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the first of the month, which can only mean that the multitude of streaming services competing for your attention and monthly subscription fee have bolstered their collective content libraries with a raft of new additions. Netflix, in particular, have dropped almost 40 fresh titles today, and while there’s not a single in-house original among the bunch, there’s plenty of variety on offer and more than a few efforts capable of drawing in a big audience.

For one, the entire Back to the Future trilogy has now returned to the platform, while fans of star-studded comedy have Robert Downey Jr.’s Due Date and Jim Carrey’s Fun with Dick and Jane available as options. Elsewhere, Matt Damon’s forgotten Iraq War thriller Green Zone is one of the actor’s more underrated efforts, while G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra provides an entirely different sort of militarized actioner, and you can check out every single one of today’s Netflix debutants below.

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Seasons 5 and 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13 and 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Political thriller State of Play and Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River boast plenty of substance to complement the style of Brian De Palma’s classic Scarface, while zombie enthusiasts are well covered by Resident Evil duo Afterlife and Extinction, as well as Zombieland. Stoner comedy also gets a look in with Your Highness and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg genre-wise.

Under Siege is the best movie Steven Seagal has ever been a part of, The Pelican Brief boasts the A-list pairing of Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts in one of the better John Grisham adaptations of the 1990s, and Roland Emmerich’s Stargate is an entertaining sci-fi blockbuster that helped set the template for his career as the king of the disaster epic. All in all, it’s a solid batch of Netflix arrivals, many of which should be getting added to watch lists in their droves.