An Underrated Jim Carrey Movie Just Hit Netflix

No one ever likes to hear that Netflix is losing some movies when a new month arrives, but it’s at least you can always count on the platform for releasing a smorgasbord of fresh new content to enjoy on the same day. This month is filled to the brim with tons of great titles, and many of them are launching today. Among them are hit comedies like Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Easy A, 70s classic A Clockwork Orange, and heist flick Ocean’s Eleven. So needless to say, you’re already all set for a while.

Luckily, that’s not all Netflix has planned for you today. Among many other great films is the addition of an underrated Jim Carrey comedy to add to his ever-growing list of movies that are already on the service and have been keeping subscribers laughing for months.

That hilarious new release is Yes Man, a 2008 romantic comedy about a man who feels perpetually defeated by life and has all but given up on having a social life or doing anything that truly brings him joy. But when he is convinced to attend a self-help seminar about the power of saying yes, he adopts a new life goal of saying yes to everything that comes his way. Of course, while this brings plenty of wonderful revelations for him, he quickly finds that always saying yes can have some downsides, too.

If you enjoyed some of Carrey’s earlier work in films like Liar Liar or Me, Myself, & Irene, you’ll find Yes Man feels like a return to to that classic brand of comedy for which the actor has been so well-respected. It may have only scored an underwhelming 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, but rest assured there are plenty of laughs to be had here, so don’t miss out.