An Underrated Johnny Depp Movie Just Hit Amazon Prime

The acting career of Johnny Depp spans several decades. During that time, the performer has established himself as one of the most recognizable people in all of modern Hollywood. He’s starred in some unforgettable films, like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and also featured in some totally forgettable ones, like Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

One of Depp’s lesser-known and perhaps more underrated movies, though, The Tourist, can now be viewed on Amazon Prime. The film – which was directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck – may be worth the watch, too, as it features a solid performance from Johnny despite its muddled plot.

Released in 2010, The Tourist stars Depp alongside Angelina Jolie and Paul Bettany. In it, he plays an American tourists who flees to Italy in order to recover from a broken heart. While there, he crosses paths with a woman named Elise who soon drags him into an elaborate heist plot orchestrated by some of Europe’s most dangerous gangsters.

Modern American audiences may watch the film and find themselves reminded of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Like most Hollywood pics set in Europe, it never treats its setting like an actual place but rather, a glorified vacation destination. That said, the plot of The Tourist has a bit more intrigue than the latest adventure of the web-slinging friendly neighborhood superhero and is a perfectly enjoyable watch that’s certainly easy on the eyes.

Recently, Johnny Depp has been through a rough time as far as his personal life is concerned. Over the past few months, the actor has been involved in an extensive defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Today, he’ll commence another trial as well, this one directed at The Sun, who he’s suing for libel after editors called him a “wife-beater” in an article detailing his private affairs with Heard.

Circling back to The Tourist, though, and if you’ve never seen it, feel free to give it a spin on Amazon Prime when you get a chance, as it’s certainly worth a watch.