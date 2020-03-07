Amber Heard Says She Only Hit Johnny Depp Once, And It Was For A Good Reason

After an audio clip exposed Amber Heard for physically abusing her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress has once again reiterated that she was the victim in their relationship.

After losing much of his fortune in the controversial court battle with his former wife, Depp recently filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman 2 star to set things straight. As a result, the actor’s attorneys presented several pieces of evidence that exposed Heard for physically and emotionally harassing her husband. Consequently, Heard came under a lot of fire for her hypocritical stance in this public feud and legions of fans asked for justice by kickstarting an online petition for WB to remove her from the sequel to Aquaman.

It would appear, though, that the London Fields actress isn’t going down without a fight. In a recent declaration to dismiss the defamation lawsuit, Heard has claimed that she only got physically violent with her former husband once, but only to save her sister Whitney Heard from being pushed down the stairs by Depp.

According to the actress, the incident took place in March 2015, when her ex-partner tried to attack her sister after destroying her closet.

“After becoming enraged, he began to destroy personal property all over the house, including my belongings in my closet,” Heard wrote. “My sister Whitney was there, so when Johnny lunged to hit me, Whitney placed herself between us. Johnny turned his attention to Whitney, who was standing on the top of a flight of stairs, and moved on her.”

Heard continued by writing that, fearing for her sister’s safety, she punched Depp to draw his attention away from her:

“Acting in defense of my sister, as I was scared of her physical safety, I punched Johnny in the face to draw his attention away from her. That was the only time I ever hit Johnny. At that point, house security intervened and separated us.”

This declaration was presented to the circuit court of Fairfax County, Virginia, and attached to it were also screenshots of the conversation that happened between Whitney and Kevin Murphy, the former couple’s house manager. Although there are no mentions of Depp attempting to hit her.

The actress then recapitulated on the fact that she was the true victim in their toxic relationship by saying that she only ever got violent with Johnny Depp in self-defense, and has never physically abused anyone.

Of course, with this messy squabble getting more and more complicated every day, who’s to say which side is telling the truth any more?