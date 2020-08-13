A Great Underrated Time Travel Film Just Hit Netflix

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’re probably still knocking out the last few episodes of the recently-added second season of The Umbrella Academy or catching up on all of the other awesome stuff the platform added last month. But rest assured that when you’re done with that, August’s content drops will have you covered with plenty more to add to your list. So far this month, we’ve already seen the addition of all three of the excellent Jurassic Park films, 1993’s adorable live-action Dennis the Menace, and Jim Carrey’s strange and dramatic Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

August still has some big hitters coming, too, like Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s superhero flick Project Power on the 14th and part one of Lucifer‘s fifth season. So, you may not have a lot of time to watch everything you’d like to.

That said, the service has just added a quirky time traveling romance film that you may want to check out. 2012’s Safety Not Guaranteed was directed by Colin Trevorrow a few years before his big break with 2015’s Jurassic World, but it’s every bit as excellently-made as that blockbuster was and is dripping with humor, life lessons and mystery. And with a solid 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this lovely indie darling has tons of heart and will surely keep you entertained throughout.

Safety Not Guaranteed tells the story of a magazine intern named Darius (Aubrey Plaza) who’s asked to investigate an ad in the paper from a man requesting a partner to travel through time with him. She soon befriends the unusual fellow, named Kenneth (Mark Duplass), and proposes that she accompany him on his time traveling adventures. Things aren’t as simple as they initially seem, however, and the truth behind Kenneth’s desires to time travel are soon revealed to be far deeper and more complicated than Darius originally realized.

Of course, time traveling flicks might not be your thing, and if that’s the case, you can always head through here to check out some of the other content coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of August. Suffice it to say, there’s lots of good stuff on the way.