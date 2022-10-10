Unfounded ‘John Wick’ slander puts a terrible take right in the crosshairs of the Continental

If we use nothing other than data, statistics, and facts to support the argument, then it’s impossible to disagree with the sentiment that John Wick comfortably ranks as one of the most consistently phenomenal franchises of the last decade.

Keanu Reeves’ sharp-suited assassin has been riding a wave of critical acclaim ever since he first burst onto the scene back in 2014, while box office dollars have been upped exponentially each time the title hero locks, loads, and proceeds to decimate entire armies of faceless goons via a string of effectively brutal and undeniably awesome methods.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first three chapters hold critical scores of 86, 89, and 89 percent, with the user ratings getting higher each time at 81, 85, and 86. On a commercial level, takings almost doubled between the first and second installments, and then almost doubled again from the second to third – with the saga in total having nearly quadrupled its earning potential from John Wick‘s $88 million to Chapter 3‘s $326 million in no time at all.

And yet, one seriously spicy take on the forums of Reddit has questioned what all the fuss is about, with the original poster left unimpressed by a high-octane roller coaster of blood, bullets, and all-round carnage that’s kept the vast majority of audiences nothing less than thrilled.

While there are a couple of dissenters who agree, and even throw the dreaded term “overrated” around, it’s hard to imagine the general public turning against the Wick universe at this stage. Or at least, that’s what Lionsgate will be hoping for having gone all-in on expanding the mythology through Chapters 4 and 5, Ana de Armas spinoff Ballerina, and prequel series The Continental.