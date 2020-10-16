Universal Reportedly Eyeing Brie Larson For Hobbs & Shaw 2

The closest we might ever get to a Captain Marvel vs. Wonder Woman fight happened when Brie Larson jokingly choked Gal Gadot in some adorable, long-awaited selfies earlier this year. Though the two superheroes might never get the opportunity to square off on the big screen, there’s now at least a chance that the actresses could team up in a completely different action-packed extravaganza.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the producers behind Hobbs & Shaw 2 are reportedly looking to add more women to the cast for the upcoming sequel, and one of the big names currently in consideration is Brie Larson. Taking to his Patreon account, here’s what the tipster shared:

A sequel is in the works and they are interested to bring back most of the cast of the first one and give them bigger roles. Like Reynolds. Also want to add more female characters. They are interested in Brie Larson to join or someone like her.

Signing on for this movie might be a wise career move for the Captain Marvel star, and with Gadot also rumored to be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise at some point, it could even give the two actresses the opportunity to share the screen in the future.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary

Besides, there’s no such thing as being attached to too many blockbuster properties. Just ask Zoe Saldana of Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek, Avatar and MCU fame. Even if one of those franchises decides to replace her at some point, she’ll still be starring in box office sensations for years to come. And while Larson might be locked into the role of Captain Marvel for a while yet, she obviously won’t be sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Tell us, though, would you like to Brie Larson join the cast of Hobbs & Shaw 2, or would you rather see another actresses board the series instead? If so, who? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!