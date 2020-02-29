Yesterday was a big moment for comic book fans as they finally got to witness the legendary crossover between Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson and Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot. Or a version of it, at least.

It’s an undeniable fact that the superhero genre has been the single dominant force of cinema for the past decade, but few people would’ve imagined that such movies could achieve success with a female lead. That stereotypical assumption even compelled MCU mastermind Kevin Feige to consider quitting his job. Fortunately, everything changed after Gal Gadot donned the Wonder Woman costume in 2017 and received universal recognition for portraying Princess Diana in Patty Jenkins’ live-action adaptation.

Marvel Studios, meanwhile, was a late adopter of this new wave, but Captain Marvel came out last year and shattered several box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie of all time. While it’s true that Black Widow will serve as a huge milestone for this new subgenre in a couple of months, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot are currently the only significant female voices in the world of superheroes.

What makes this even more wholesome is the fact that, for as long as we can remember, the two have supported each other. They even cemented this friendship a few weeks ago by presenting together at the Academy Awards. And after sharing some of the backstage photos with fans yesterday, Larson retweeted something on her personal feed that implies she’d been waiting for a chance to get a selfie with Wonder Woman for years.

Check out the retweeted message here:

🌟⚔️ 2017 2020 ⚔️🌟 pic.twitter.com/XzH10XnmMf — Captain Marvel BR (@CaptMarvelBR) February 27, 2020

Wonder Woman Makes Peace With Captain Marvel In New Photo 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Since these talented actresses represent two competing comic houses, it’s fair to assume that they’d be bitter rivals. However, as evidenced recently, the exact opposite is true.

Of course, it should be noted that fans have previously seen such crossovers where Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman have teamed up on the colorful pages of comic, but we wouldn’t expect to see that happening on the big screens any time soon. Still, we can dream, right?