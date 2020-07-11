Universal Reportedly Eyeing Jason Momoa For Fast & Furious Role

The fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise arrived the year after The Expendables, and while there may not be many similarities on paper between Dominic Toretto’s extended family and Sylvester Stallone’s aging band of mercenaries, both brands have built their appeal around gathering together as many big names as possible to embark on high-octane adventures that leave a trail of destruction in their wake.

Ever since Dwayne Johnson first boarded the ship with Fast Five almost a decade ago, the former street-racing series has gone out of its way to assemble some of the biggest names in the business to get in on the fun. In recent years, we’ve seen Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, Ryan Reynolds and John Cena all sign up for the various sequels and spinoffs, and now we’ve heard that another beloved star of the action genre is being eyed for a future role.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ryan Reynolds had a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, Han would return to the series and that John Cena is playing Dom’s brother in F9, all of which were correct – Universal have their sights set on Jason Momoa to play a major part in an upcoming movie set in the Fast & Furious universe. Although it remains unclear if they want him for Fast & Furious 10 or one of the multiple spinoffs that are in the works, we hear that he’s at the top of their wish-list right now. And that certainly makes sense.

After all, the 40 year-old’s stock is at an all-time high having headlined the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation in history thanks to Aquaman, and someone with his proven credentials in both blockbuster and action territory would certainly make for a solid and welcome addition to the ever-expanding ensemble.