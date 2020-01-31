Universal Reportedly Planning To Reboot Jason Bourne Franchise

The Jason Bourne franchise has been a reliable source of high-tech action and espionage for nearly two decades. Matt Damon’s Bourne has become a symbol of no-nonsense action, with the films setting themselves apart from the crowd with real stunt work, staying away from big CGI set pieces and generally keeping both feet firmly planted on the ground when it comes to realism. Since The Bourne Identity hit cinemas back in 2002, the franchise has grossed over $1.6 billion for Universal, but now it seems they’re preparing to hit the reset button and take the series back to basics.

We last saw the character in 2016’s Jason Bourne, though after that Damon said that could be his final appearance in the franchise as audiences “might be done” with the hero. Universal seem to agree, too, as our sources have told us that they’re currently searching for a new actor for a planned reboot.

Details are thin on the ground at this early stage, though we know that the studio intends to introduce a fresh cast of characters and a younger hero in his early thirties. We also know that the Hobbs & Shaw team of writer Drew Pearce and director David Leitch are currently attached. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who said Transformers is being rebooted, and Lethal Weapon 5 is moving forward with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, both of which have now been confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.

The details we’ve been given end there, unfortunately, but one thing that might indicate where they’re heading with this is the Treadstone spinoff series. Though most assumed it was set in the existing universe, the first season only tacitly acknowledged the events of the movies and Bourne himself. So, if they eventually want to move in a new direction, they could use that as a launchpad.

It’s also worth remembering that Universal has already tried a soft reboot of the franchise. 2012’s The Bourne Legacy attempted to establish Jeremy Renner’s black ops agent Aaron Cross as the new protagonist. However, the critical and audience response to it was decidedly lukewarm, and plans for sequels starring Renner were quietly shelved.

Tell us, though, do you think there’s still any life left in the Jason Bourne franchise? As always, let us know your thoughts down below.