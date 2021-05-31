Universal Reportedly Wants Robot Dinosaurs In Jurassic World Franchise

Looking at the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole dating back to Steven Spielberg’s classic 1993 original right up to the release of next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion, the true villain of the entire six-film series to date has been BD Wong’s Henry Wu, something that seemed unthinkable when the benevolent geneticist first appeared on our screens touting the huge breakthroughs made by John Hammond’s team.

Somewhere in between the first and fourth installments, though, Dr. Wu clearly got far too drunk on power. Admittedly, the creation of the Indominus Rex in Jurassic World was mandated by the boardroom, but he didn’t have to make it quite so deadly, while he showed up again in Fallen Kingdom as a black market dinosaur broker that’s continued tinkering with inter-species crossbreeds. The guy is evidently a genius having cracked the formula for reviving creatures thought extinct for millions of years, but that naturally comes with an increased ego.

Plot details for Dominion remain firmly under wraps at the moment, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show was in the works for HBO Max – that Universal plans to have Dr. Wu create robot dinosaurs at some point in the franchise, which would presumably be used to battle their flesh and blood counterparts in a future installment to restore balance to the food chain.

Admittedly, that sounds patently ridiculous and could see the series well and truly jump the shark altogether while also being more than a little reminiscent of the recent Godzilla vs. Kong, but it’s not as if Jurassic World has ever been particularly rooted in reality or genuine science, so it may indeed work out.