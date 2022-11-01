Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel.

Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”

The redittor went on to say that the concern was that critics’ general antipathy towards DCU films would cause the end of the Justice Society of America storyline. They felt that Black Adam should have a sequel in its own right and dreaded the idea of adding the character to the Shazam! franchise.

LooseNate optimistically stated that they felt there would be a Black Adam sequel because of The Rock’s clout. In their view, future storylines would likely see Black Adam pitted against DCU characters like Shazam (Zachary Levi) and Superman (Henry Cavill). They also predicted that Justice Society characters would appear in future films.

Outside_Objective believes that the decision to make a Black Adam sequel will depend more on profit than critical acclaim. They pointed out that the film has already raked in a quarter of a billion dollars, and if it earns anywhere near that amount from the overseas box office, making a sequel would be the next logical step.

Another Redditor named Brownstone argued that Black Adam, Shazam, and Superman needed each other to push their storylines forward, making face-off films between the characters inevitable.

The box office success of Black Adam sees the transcending criticism. It seems that moviegoers find the character irresistible. If the trend continues abroad, rest assured we’ll see plenty more of the character in many films yet to come.