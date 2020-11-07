V For Vendetta Dominates The Streaming Charts As The Internet Revisits It

People enjoy keeping up with trending entertainment, as it’s a way for us to find underrated films and shows or simply check out what’s popular at the time. That’s why we should all be thankful of all of the ways that we can track these things nowadays – especially if you’ve never seen a particular 2006 R-rated comic book film, which was sitting at #1 on Amazon’s Top Movies list as of yesterday (though it’s now fallen to #12).

The cult classic V for Vendetta has been occupying that top spot after it originally began trending on Twitter on the 5th due to its famous quote, “Remember, remember the fifth of November.” Many have also noted that the film’s plot, which involves a young girl (Natalie Portman) joining a vigilante (Hugo Weaving) to fight against government corruption and fascism, is rather timely given the United States’ very controversial presidential election and general political divide.

Regardless of what reason you may give it a look, however, you can rest assured it’s a pretty good time. As a matter of fact, V for Vendetta sits at 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and is widely considered an exceptionally thoughtful look into some fairly serious subjects even while producing a lot of fun violence and larger-than-life characters.

Sadly, if you’d like to catch V for Vendetta on Amazon, you’ll have to cough up $3.99 to rent it or $9.99 to purchase a digital copy. That being said, you don’t necessarily have to spend that extra money to see the beloved film. If you can exercise a little patience, it will also become available on Netflix again on November 15th following its brief departure from the service’s catalog. Either way, if you’ve never seen this classic, you clearly have some options available to you for giving it a watch.