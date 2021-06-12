New Venom 2 Merch Gives Us Another Look At Woody Harrelson’s Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has had more release dates than there are symbiotes in the Marvel Universe, but the much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s surprise hit Venom is now locked in for September. Last month we got a full trailer, showcasing how the Venom/Eddie Brock relationship has developed since the ending of the last movie and giving us our first glimpse at homicidal menace Carnage.

Long familiar to Marvel fans, Carnage is what happens when you combine an all-powerful alien goop monster and a deranged serial killer. The brain-eatin’ Venom is already an antihero, but Carnage is a true villain and one of the most sadistic Marvel characters ever seen on screen. Woody Harrelson is the perfect man for the job, so I can’t wait to see a symbiote truly going off the chain in action that’ll potentially earn the film an R-rating.

In any case, we may now have the first official merchandise render of Carnage via the ‘SegaPrize Venom: Let There Be Carnage Towel’. This shows Venom and Carnage squaring off against one another and those that pick it up will have an eye-catching new item to take with him to the beach this summer.

Some have worried that this image of Carnage appears to play down his distinctive crimson hue, but I think that’s simply the washed-out photo rather than the design itself.

Right now it’s shaping up to be a fun sequel, but fans shouldn’t go into it expecting a cameo from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. As director Andy Serkis explains: “Venom is in his own universe and no heroes like Spider-Man have been discovered or are known of in this world… yet.” This pours water on the rumors that we’d see a tiny cameo from Spidey, though the interesting shot of the spider in the trailer has to be an oblique reference to the web-slinger.

Let’s hope we get some more merchandise soon. There must be a couple of warehouses of action figures from 2020 somewhere…

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on September 24, 2021.