Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reportedly Rated R

It may have been a monster hit that raked in over $850 million at the box office, giving Sony the confidence to once again forge ahead on a shared universe only loosely connected to Spider-Man, but Venom was a very strange movie. The narrative, script, cinematography, visual effects and direction were all sorely lacking, and yet there was something fascinatingly watchable about the symbiotic origin story.

A lot of that had to do with Tom Hardy’s performance, where the acclaimed actor was clearly given carte blanche to play Eddie Brock however the hell he wanted, so he decided that a jittery sweating mess of nervousness and neuroses was the way to go. Somehow, it worked, with Hardy anchoring a pedestrian story with the sort of bravura turn full of eccentricities that the superhero genre could really do with seeing more often.

Fans knew exactly where the inevitable sequel was heading as soon as Woody Harrelson and his awful ginger wig appeared in the post-credits scene, and he may as well have winked at the camera just to put an exclamation point on it. Andy Serkis, meanwhile, was a surprising yet exciting choice to helm the follow-up, and if everything goes according to plan, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters in June.

We don’t know too much about it just yet, but a new teaser for the teaser has now leaked online and it would appear that the third entry in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is getting an R-rating, as you can see below.

The two title characters facing off sounds much better as an R-rated project, but releasing a big budget comic book blockbuster in the current box office climate while alienating a huge part of the younger demographic is a risky move on Sony’s part. Still, there are over five months for business to pick up before Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives, so hopefully the world will be in a much better place by the time it arrives.