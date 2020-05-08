Here’s How Woody Harrelson Could Look As Carnage In Venom 2

“There’s gonna be carnage.” That’s what Cletus Kasady promised when Eddie Brock came to visit him in jail in the post-credits scene of 2018’s Venom. And the serial killer’s prediction is coming true in the movie’s sequel, aptly titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Fans can’t wait to see Tom Hardy’s symbiotic anti-hero do battle with Cletus, who’s destined to bond with Venom’s crimson offspring and become Carnage. Unfortunately, we’ve got a lot longer to wait to see this on screen than we originally anticipated. Fortunately, though, Venom fans have proved to be pretty creative and are channelling their excitement into making fan art and trailers for the movie. This latest piece, for instance, comes from digital artist Spdrmnkyxxiii.

The poster-esque artwork imagines an epic standoff between Venom and Carnage in the foreground, with an unmasked Kasady behind them. Check it out in the gallery below for yourself.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Fan Art Unleashes Woody Harrelson's Villain 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As originally planned, Venom 2 would have been with us this October, exactly two years after the first film arrived and broke box office records. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, Sony has pushed back the release over fears of its performance being impacted. It’s now moved to June 25th, 2021, a slot previously filled by Warner Bros.’ The Batman, which has likewise been pushed back because of a disruption to its shoot.

Filming wrapped up just before the virus hit, with post-production already underway, and director Andy Serkis has revealed that he’s busy editing the movie remotely. That’s good news, though we’re not too sure when we’ll get our first look at the sequel. A teaser trailer was planned for last month, but with the significant delay, it might be in Sony’s best interests to hold it back until much later in the year.

It’s all up to fan-made content, then, to keep us hyped for the supervillain’s emergence in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.