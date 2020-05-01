Watch: Awesome New Venom 2 Fan Trailer Delivers Maximum Carnage

Venom 2, or Venom: Let There Be Carnage as it’s now known, has suffered a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was originally scheduled for release this October, but despite the shoot finishing prior to the lockdowns, it’ll now hit theaters on June 25th, 2021. That means we’ve got over a year until we get to see Venom going toe-to-toe with Carnage, and we now may not see any footage until the fall/winter.

Fortunately, fan trailer creator Billy Crammer has stepped up to the plate and delivered an awesome home-made promo which brings to life what this movie should be. Titling itself simply Venom 2: Carnage, the trailer shows us not just Carnage throwing down with Venom, but symbiote suit Spider-Man thrown into the mix as well. This broadly echoes the classic symbiote Spidey comics of the 1990s. In particular, the famous Maximum Carnage storyline.

The trailer edits together a lot of footage from Venom as well as bits of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home. As we haven’t seen footage of the live-action Carnage yet, a tinted version of Riot will have to do, but at least this edit brings back Woody Harrellson’s all-time great ridiculous red wig from the Venom post-credits scene.

Venom 2 Set Photos Offer Best Look Yet At Cletus Kasady's New Haircut 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the real Venom: Let There Be Carnage won’t feature Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in anything other than a small cameo (if that), it seems entirely possible that Venom 3 will boast the three-way action we’re all hoping for. Sony’s Venom-verse and the MCU are becoming increasingly intertwined, after all, so while Tom Hardy won’t be showing up as Eddie Brock in a future Avengers-style movie, there’s every reason to think that what we see in this fan trailer will one day come to pass in some form or another.

In the meantime, all us symbiote fans can do is wistfully watch what could’ve been and start counting down the 13 months until Venom and Carnage duke it out on the big screen.