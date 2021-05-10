The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, teasing Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock doing battle with Woody Harrelson as his nemesis, Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage. A couple of new images (see below) accompanied the promo as well, with one of them providing us with our best look yet at Kasady in his Carnage form.

Following his debut in the post-credits scene of the first film, the trailer reveals that the serial killer will transform into his unstoppable alter ego once the Carnage symbiote bonds with him at the moment he’s due to be executed for his crimes. This new still showcases the villain in action, looking like he’s just leapt off the page of a Marvel comic, complete with elongated jaw and multiple tendrils spawning out of his body.

Another photo, meanwhile, depicts the familiar sight of Venom picking some unfortunate goon off the ground and roaring in their face. And the other one is a behind-the-scenes snap, showcasing director Andy Serkis – who took over from Ruben Fleischer for this sequel – speaking with star Tom Hardy.

New Venom 2 Photos Reveal Best Look At Carnage Yet 1 of 5

Venom 2 is one of the many superhero flicks held up by the pandemic. Originally set to drop last October, it was pushed back almost a whole year until this September. Interestingly, the new trailer doesn’t reaffirm that release date, instead promising that it’s coming soon. It seems Sony is leaving their options open, then, in case they want to either bring it forward or delay it yet again. The promo specifies, though, that it will definitely release exclusively in theaters.

Harrelson’s Kasady was maybe a little corny in his Venom cameo, but this promo casts him in a much more sinister and threatening way, so hopefully that’ll carry over into the movie itself. After all, fans have high hopes for Carnage’s live-action debut, meaning Sony had better not drop the ball on this one when Venom: Let There Be Carnage – as far as we know – hits theaters on September 24th.