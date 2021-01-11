Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Reportedly Coming Next Month

One of the superhero movies on its way this year that you might’ve forgotten was coming is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Originally, we would’ve caught the sequel to the smash hit 2018 Sony flick last fall, but it ended up being pushed back to this summer in April. Since then, we haven’t received a lot of updates about the Tom Hardy vehicle, but we could finally be on the cusp of seeing some footage from it.

As shared by @VenomMovieNews on Twitter, an ad teasing an incoming trailer for the sequel has leaked online. The promo promises that the first preview for Let There Be Carnage will premiere during Super Bowl LV, which is set for February 7th, and you can catch the leaked spot, which doesn’t feature any footage itself, below.

Here is the leaked ad for the teaser trailer for #Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiering during Super Bowl LV. Will be Rated R! pic.twitter.com/yHqySaHVe7 — Venom Movie News 🎥 (@VenomMovieNews) January 11, 2021

Venom 2 follows on from the post-credits scene of the first film that saw Hardy’s Eddie Brock visit Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady in jail, with the psychotic serial killer promising that there will be “carnage” when he gets out. Somehow, Kasady will come into contact with his own alien symbiote in the sequel and prove to be Venom’s most dangerous enemy yet. Michelle Williams is also returning as Eddie’s ex-fiancée Anne Weying while Naomi Watts is joining the cast as Shriek, Kasady’s love interest.

The last trailer for a Sony Spider-related movie, Morbius, surprised us all by teasing an appearance from Michael Keaton’s Vulture, directly tying it into the MCU. We’ll have to see whether Venom 2‘s promo will pull the same trick and further link the two franchises up. Will it even go ahead and promise that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will appear? Tom Hardy’s definitely been teasing such a crossover happening on social media.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is due out on June 25th.