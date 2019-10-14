Venom Director Confirms That Spider-Man And Venom Will Crossover

In the wake of the recent drama between Sony and Disney over the future of Spider-Man, the dynamic between the two companies has seemingly changed, meaning that while Tom Holland’s web-slinger is still set to return for future MCU movies, it’s also believed that he’ll eventually show up in Sony’s own cinematic universe.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige already hinted as such in a recent interview with Variety, when he remarked that Spider-Man is “the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes.” But if that wasn’t an obvious enough tease for you, Venom director Ruben Fleischer has now confirmed in an interview with Fandom that Holland’s Peter Parker will some day cross paths with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock:

“That’s where it’s all going to lead. And that’s the exciting thing, because we changed the origin of Venom … in the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren’t able to that. And so the thing I think it’s building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Though a clash between Venom and Spidey could certainly make for a crowd-pleasing spectacle, fans’ feelings will likely be complicated by the fact that Hardy’s antihero was given an origin story that had nothing to do with Peter, making their eventual clash feel less personal than it might’ve if the films had stayed true to the comics.

All the same, it could be interesting to see how Marvel and Sony orchestrate Peter’s jump between worlds, though in the meantime, the wall-crawler still has some unfinished business to deal with in the MCU.

We’ll find out how Holland’s character resolves his Far From Home cliffhanger when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16th, 2021. But first, Sony will continue to build up their still young cinematic universe with the release of Morbius on July 31st, 2020, followed by Venom 2 on October 2nd of the same year.