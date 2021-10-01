Venom: Let There Be Carnage 360 Experience Puts You Inside Cletus Kasady’s Jail Cell

The folks at Sony apparently really want you to see what it’s like to inhabit the jail cell of a serial killer one day ahead of the release of their film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The Sony Pictures Entertainment official YouTube channel posted an immersive 360 video where you enter killer Cletus Kasaday’s jail cell as voice-over narration from Kasady and clips from the movie — or perhaps images from Kasady’s own demented psyche — play on the walls. Check out the video below:

It’s certainly an off-putting scene as you peruse the walls scratched with phrases like “I killed him” and “no way out,” an insight perhaps into the disturbed mind of the death-row-bound killer.

The plot of the follow-up to 2018’s blockbuster Venom, which comes to theaters Friday, revolves around Eddie Brock once again juggling the challenges of co-existing with a ravenous symbiote with a penchant for human brains and trying to get his journalism career back on track.

In a bid to get his name back in the spotlight, Brock, played once again by Tom Hardy, decides to interview the maniacal Kasaday, played by Woody Harrelson in his jail cell. But things go awry when Kasaday gets a hold of some of Brock’s specimen-laced blood, adopting the Carnage symbiote into his persona, escaping prison, and unleashing murder and mayhem onto the world.

We’ll have to wait and see if Carnage lives up to the legendary villain he is in the comics when Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits cinemas on October 1st.