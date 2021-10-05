Venom: Let There Be Carnage Based The Villain’s Movements On A Scorpion

It would be fair to say that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is already an unqualified success, even if the Sony superhero sequel isn’t even premiering in many major international territories until next Friday.

The return of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock comfortably smashed the pandemic-era opening weekend record on domestic shores, hauling in an impressive $90 million. Much like the first installment, critics and fans have vastly differing opinions on the quality of the movie, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 59% usurped by an audience rating of 85%.

One of the many things people loved about Let There Be Carnage was the titular villain, brought to scenery-chewing life by Woody Harrelson. His alter-ego might be an entirely CGI creation, but in a new interview with Variety, VFX supervisor Sheena Duggal revealed that a lot of work went into giving the pixels a personality, and the animal kingdom served as a huge inspiration.

“We wanted to use VFX to fuel the story forward and not gratuitously. It takes on a few tones: there’s the soft tone where he finds Shriek, and he’s introducing us to Carnage and the tentacles come out. We had to come up with a different design and look at how the tentacles moved for that. The way a scorpion moves its tail behind its head and moves it forward in this threatening way, I thought, ‘Let’s do that with Carnage’.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is on its way to a hefty box office haul, and looking at how the project was initially announced less than a month after Ruben Fleischer’s opener exploded onto the scene in 2018, it’s only a matter of time before a third symbiotic smackdown is given the green light. Unless of course Sony have much bigger plans in store…