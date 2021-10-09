Venom: Let There Be Carnage Friday Box Office Drops By Over 75%

It’s all well and good to score a bumper opening weekend at the box office, but it’s equally important to show strong enough legs to continue performing for weeks on end.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings spent four weeks leading the pack, while Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise and Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy are both still hanging on in the Top 10 despite releasing on July 30 and August 13. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is guaranteed second place this week behind No Time to Die, but the superhero sequel suffered a massive Friday-to-Friday drop.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per Deadline, Tom Hardy’s second outing as Eddie Brock plummeted 76% in its second frame, but it isn’t all doom and gloom when the return of the symbiotic fan favorite is expected to arrest that decline significantly by the end of tomorrow to wind up with a second frame somewhere in the $31 million range.

Blockbuster comic adaptations always tend to be front-loaded, so a sizeable drop was expected, but 76% is still a very high number. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will pass $150 million domestic by the middle of next week, though, so it’s still hot on the tails of fellow Marvel stablemates Shang-Chi and Black Widow.