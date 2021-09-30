Venom: Let There Be Carnage Will Kick Off Blockbuster October

October is predicted to be a box office doozey starting with the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Friday, Deadline reports. While we got a few tent pole movies over the summer, the release schedule of October’s heavy-hitting back-to-back franchise titles is impressive.

Not only do we have the titular symbiote releasing this week but the long-delayed and highly anticipated James Bond 007 vehicle, No Time To Die, featuring the last iteration of Daniel Craig’s take on the character, is set to release on October 8th followed by the Jamie Lee Curtis-starring slasher Halloween Kills on October 15th.

The Sony superhero movie and sequel to 2018’s Venom already had audiences buzzing during a recent fan screening, according to the report. And an explicit “In association with Marvel” opening logo reportedly included in the film has audiences and critics alike wondering about the direction the films may take in the future.

After Shang-Chi dominated the box office over labor day, followed by a bit of a lull in activity, theaters are hoping for a bounce-back with more tent pole movies next month.

Conservatively, Sony is estimating making $40 million over a three-day period at over 4,000 locations, including Premium Large Format and Imax. But some insiders put the estimate closer to $60 million in the U.S. and Canada.

We’ll just have to see how Venom: Let There Be Carnage stacks up domestically against the likes of No Time To Die, Halloween Kills and Dune, which hits North American theaters on October 22 but has already shown strong numbers in the limited international markets its playing in.