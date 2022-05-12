‘Venom’ star wants to keep climbing cinematic mountains with Tom Hardy’s symbiote

Maybe they might actually be given something important to do for a change.

Michelle Williams may have four Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe wins, and a solitary Primetime Emmy victory under her belt, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been severely underutilized in the Venom franchise so far.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the incredibly talented actress hasn’t been given a great deal to do other than operate on the fringes of the opening installment and sequel Let There Be Carnage as the on/off love interest of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock. Nevertheless, Williams remains keen to continue on as part of the Sony superhero series.

Speaking to Variety, the 41 year-old confirmed that she’s fully hoping and expecting to be invited back for Venom 3, but not before lavishing praise on the saga’s leading man, producer, and co-writer.

“I have every intention of continuing with the series. I certainly hope they bring me back. Pretending that a monster is getting into your body and then taking over and leaving your body, that’s hard. The stuff Tom does is really challenging. They’re big movies and he’s climbing a lot of mountains in them.”

Having amassed over $1.3 billion at the box office in the space of two entries, the latter of which was severely impacted by the pandemic, Venom is undoubtedly the jewel in Sony’s comic book crown given that the studio doesn’t have to split any of the profits with Marvel Studios as it does in the case of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Hardy initially signed a contract for three pictures, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there ended up being at least a couple more.