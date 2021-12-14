With the much-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home opening this weekend, many MCU fans are now turning their eyes towards the next installment in the MCU’s production schedule, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Strange plays a major role in the latest Spider-Man film, Multiverse of Madness will be the second MCU film that will feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange as the title star.

However, some fans are making much of the film’s production schedule which has been repeatedly extended, first due to COVID protocols back in April, with an additional six weeks of filming completed in September. This was followed by another eight weeks of additional filming scheduled in order to, “realize the full potential of the film” pushing the original release date from March to May.

In a red carpet interview, Marvel Studios’ President of Physical, Post Production, Victoria Alonso confirms that Multiverse of Madness is indeed still shooting additional footage which will be completed soon.

Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso gives an update on the #DoctorStrange sequel, which is still in production and shooting additional photography. https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/r3VyvgABId — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021

When asked whether shooting had ended, Alonso responded, “No we haven’t (finished production). We’re shooting additional photography-we’re almost done.“ If filming is wrapped before Christmas, that should give the studio four months to edit the footage for release in May.

Although Marvel films shoot additional footage as a matter of course, the down-to-the-wire production schedule of Multiverse of Madness has raised concerns among some MCU fans, already somewhat wary of changes to the original production team. Sam Raimi and Michael Waldron will helm the film, replacing original writer and director Scott Derrickson.

If all goes as planned, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.