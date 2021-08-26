Victoria Mahoney To Direct The Old Guard 2, Core Cast Returning

We’ve known for a while that a sequel to The Old Guard was happening, with star and producer Charlize Theron confirming shortly after the movie was released last summer that all of the key cast and creatives were down for more immortal adventures, and the action sequel has now landed a director in Victoria Mahoney.

After Gina Prince-Blytheswood opted not to return behind the camera, the door opened up for some fresh blood to step in, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s second unit director has seized the opportunity. Theron revealed at the beginning of July that the script was ready and production was tentatively scheduled to begin at the start of next year, so it looks as though it’s all systems go for the follow up to one of Netflix’s ten most-watched original movies ever.

As well as Theron’s Andy, it’s also been confirmed that KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor will all be reprising their roles, and based on how The Old Guard ended, we’ve got a pretty good idea of where the story is headed now that old ghosts have been dredged up and longtime alliances shattered.

Looking at the critical acclaim, huge viewership numbers and Netflix’s desire to amass as many in-house franchises as possible, The Old Guard 2 was always inevitable, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest gig of Mahoney’s career so far after she’s gained plenty of valuable experience working on a number of TV shows in wildly different genres including Grey’s Anatomy, Power, You and Lovecraft Country.