Viewers miss the joke as ironic ‘Not Okay’ trigger warning triggers them

Not Okay is a satirical comedy about the “extremely online” lifestyle, starring Zoey Deutch as a woman whose quest for social media fame leads her into some dark mental and emotional places. The film about the impact of the post-first/think-last mentality seen on Twitter and Instagram opens with a fake “trigger warning,” telling viewers:

“CONTENT WARNING: This film contains flashing lights, themes of trauma, and an unlikeable female protagonist. Viewer discretion advised.”

Naturally, the point was missed by the very people the film was satirizing, with Twitter users taking the joke at face value and posting to the popular microblogging service to complain, underscoring the point the film was trying to make while making it. All while calling out the film, which was written and directed by Quinn Shepherd, a woman, as sexist against women.

User “Christina Buttons” took a picture of the warning on the screen and rhetorically asked if audiences also need to be warned about unlikeable male protagonists.

Why is Hulu warning me about “an unlikeable female protagonist”? Do unlikeable male protagonists need content warnings? pic.twitter.com/gHTmzgJaIW — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) July 31, 2022

“Amy Trueblood” wants to have a conversation with all of society, which might be difficult as she’s going to have to strain to hear over the sound of the joke whooshing over her head:

We as a society need to have a serious convo about the term “unlikable female protagonist” & how incredibly destructive & misused this phrase has become. — Amy Trueblood (@atruebooks) July 31, 2022

While this person is so close to getting the joke it hurts:

lmao what how is "unlikable female protagonist" a content warning next to things like flashing lights and themes of trauma 😭 — REI鈴 (@reiitsurugi) July 31, 2022

“Olivia Taylor Smith” has never seen a fake content warning clearly intended as a joke before:

The first time I have ever seen a CW for “unlikable female protagonist” pic.twitter.com/2xq7P03ByM — Olivia Taylor Smith (@OliviaTSmith) July 30, 2022

And “Verdant Basilisk” is now on the road to learning about a type of character called an “antihero,” which is a dramatic trope dating back to the birth of the tragic form:

In this case, "unlikable female protagonist" read like a selling point to me. "Tired of sweet, pure-hearted female leads? Here you go." — Verdant Basilisk (@BasiliskVerdant) July 31, 2022

This may not have been the point Shepherd was trying to make with her film, but if there’s one thing this farcical content warning has proven, it’s that the target of a joke will never get it.