Vin Diesel Says He Might Still Play Black Bolt In The MCU

It’s been several years now since Groot actor Vin Diesel first teased the possibility of landing a second role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Inhumans leader Black Bolt, but it seems the Guardians of the Galaxy star has yet to rule out the idea.

Back in 2014, shortly after the release of the first Guardians, Diesel suggested on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was just waiting for Marvel to show him “a dope script” and “a great director” that would do the character of Blackagar Boltagon justice.

Jump to 2020, and we’re apparently still waiting for that script and that director to come along, but in an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor implied that it may partly depend on the demand of the fans. When asked if the possibility of playing Black Bolt was still on the table, Diesel pointed to the camera and declared, “it’s up to you guys,” before remarking:

“Let’s just say it’d be a real practical joke on Vin to give him a character that says three monosyllabic words and then follow up with another character that says nothing. Crazy? You saw that.”

There’s been talk for a while now about the possibility of the Inhumans getting a reboot in the MCU, and reports have even suggested that the new line-up may be introduced in the upcoming Ms. Marvel TV show on Disney Plus.

Regardless, it doesn’t sound like anything has been set in stone just yet, but in the meantime, Marvel has plenty of material on the way to keep the fans busy, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.

As for Diesel, though no release date has been set for Groot’s next outing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you can catch the star in another familiar franchise role when Fast & Furious 9 comes out on May 22nd.