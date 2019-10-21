Anson Mount Seemingly Confirms Marvel’s Rebooting The Inhumans

ABC’s Inhumans is perhaps the one major failure in the whole of the MCU, with the critically-panned series never making it past eight episodes back in 2017. The fact that it was a flop must’ve been a big blow to Marvel, seeing as they once had major plans for the franchise. It looks like the studio has decided to try again with the Inhuman Royal Family though, as reports have been saying a reboot of the characters is on the way.

Up to now, there’s been no official word on the news, but one star of the series may’ve just confirmed that it is indeed happening. Anson Mount, who played silent Inhuman king Black Bolt, spoke to the crowd at Dallas Fan Days convention over the weekend about his belief that Vin Diesel is likely to take over his old role.

“People might not know this, but in the sort of Hollywood trades, there’s rumored to be a negotiation going on with Disney+ to reattempt this. And apparently… it’s well-known that Vin [Diesel] has always wanted to play Black Bolt, so there’s some kind of negotiations going on.”

Obviously, Mount isn’t actively part of the Marvel family anymore, but he seems pretty certain that a reboot’s in the works and, as the previous Black Bolt, he may well have heard reliable info on the grapevine. He’s also accurate about everything that’s been reported, suggesting that he’s very up to speed with the situation.

Furthermore, the actor has seemingly confirmed We Got This Covered’s scoop from a few months back. If you recall, WGTC was the first outlet to report that Marvel had plans to relaunch the Inhumans with a new cast in Phase 4/5. Apparently, the first appearance of the new Royal Family will come in the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series. And like Mount says, Vin Diesel – who was to have starred in the Inhumans movie back in the day – is the top pick to play Blackagar Boltagon.

We know that Ms. Marvel is due to film early next year, so there should be some developments on the rebooted Inhumans sooner rather than later. But until then, tell us, who would you like to see bring the Royal Family to life next?