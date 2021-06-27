Vin Diesel Says He’s Down For A Fast & Furious Musical

Having finally made it into outer space for reasons that admittedly make sense within the context of the ninth installment but are still patently absurd, the Fast & Furious franchise can get away with pretty much anything at this point. Beyond that, audiences are not only going to buy it, but lap it up.

The back-to-back tenth and eleventh installments are expected to start shooting early next year to bring The Fast Saga to a close, but the door remains wide open for any number of potential spinoffs featuring the sprawling cast of characters we’ve been introduced to over the last two decades. Some fans will be crossing their fingers for a Jurassic World crossover that’s almost certainly not going to happen, but in a new interview Vin Diesel was very receptive to the idea of a Fast & Furious musical.

“I’m dying to do a musical, so yes, I would! I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life! I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that. My family is artistic, and I’m blessed to have that and I’m blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there’s great beauty in that.”

Let’s face it, the thought of Dominic Toretto and his extended family indulging in their signature blend of globetrotting action extravaganzas while stopping every now and again for a big number sounds so hilarious that it’s definitely something folks would love to see happen. As a bonus, several members of the ensemble have the credentials to ensure that they wouldn’t disgrace themselves.

Diesel has released two singles of his own while Dwayne Johnson got a solo number in Disney’s Moana. Tyrese and Ludacris have released fourteen studio albums between them, Nathalie Emmanuel got her start appearing in various stage productions including The Lion King musical, Helen Mirren is no stranger to belting out a tune while treading the boards, and John Cena’s one and only rap album was certified platinum back in 2005, so the Fast & Furious gang would at least be able to pull it off on paper.