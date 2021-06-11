Jurassic World: Dominion Director Addresses Potential Fast & Furious Crossover

You’ve got to hand it to the internet sometimes, where something as innocuous as a throwaway comment can gain a life of its own and snowball into an avalanche of rumors, with one of the most prominent recent cases being the idea of a blockbuster crossover between the Jurassic World and Fast & Furious franchises, Universal’s two biggest cash cows that have earned a combined total of more than $11 billion and counting at the box office.

It all stemmed from James Wan saying that he’d never rule anything out when it came to his increasingly escalating string of globetrotting actioners, with Michelle Rodriguez firmly backing the idea. Following that, there were suddenly stories making the rounds that it was something the studio was seriously considering, with Vin Diesel said to be pushing for it behind the scenes.

Obviously, none of the aforementioned scuttlebutt was verified, and in a new interview, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow laughed off the thought of going up against Dominic Toretto and the family, but he’s happy for the fans of each property to continue speculating nonetheless.

“I don’t want to say anything because then the memes will stop. Reality is just not as much fun. I mean, have I ever heard anything about a franchise crossover? Of course not. But do I enjoy seeing people take it really seriously on Twitter? I do. So, let’s just keep having fun with the what-ifs.”

First Jurassic World: Dominion Poster Teases The Franchise Coming Full Circle 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t heading to theaters for another year, but Trevorrow has been hitting the promotional circuit to hype up the impending first footage from his dinosaur threequel, which is coming attached to IMAX screenings of… Fast & Furious 9, of course. By the time the prehistoric epic arrives, we’ll have a much better idea of how the concluding tenth and eleventh installments in The Fast Saga are shaping up, and the chatter will no doubt start up all over again surrounding the prospect of seeing Toretto and the crew punching T-Rexes in the face and getting into high speed chases with Velociraptors.