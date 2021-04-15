Fast & Furious Director Not Ruling Out Jurassic World Crossover

After everything we’ve seen Dominic Toretto and his crew get up to in the decade since the fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise reinvented the brand as preposterous action epics, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that they’re only a step or two away from existing in the superhero genre. The internet was even debating who would win in a fight between the Fast family and the Avengers, and on a good day you could imagine Dom, Letty and the gang handing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes their asses on a silver platter.

Sadly, it’s something we’ll never get to see given that the rights to both properties are owned by different studios, but what about dinosaurs? Universal’s two biggest cash cows are Fast & Furious and the extended Jurassic Park universe, which have so far combined to deliver thirteen movies that hauled in close to $11 billion at the box office. And in a new interview, director Justin Lin amazingly didn’t rule out the possibility of the former street racers facing off against gigantic prehistoric reptiles.

“Well, I’ve never said never to anything. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. And that’s all I will say.”

While the filmmaker was understandably vague in skirting around the issue of what sounds like the most batsh*t insane idea for a big budget blockbuster we’ve ever heard, Michelle Rodriguez was a lot more open to the prospect, saying:

“Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there’s nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge, it’s what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean? You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you’re trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it’s under the same umbrella. I don’t know. I’m just saying. It works.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to draw the second trilogy to a close, while The Fast Saga will wrap up after Lin helms the tenth and eleventh installments, leaving the long-term futures of both franchises at a crossroads. The decision makers at Universal should just shrug their shoulders and say ‘f*ck it,’ though, because Fast & Furious vs. Jurassic Park would surely become the highest-grossing movie in history based on the title alone.