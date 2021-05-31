Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants To Work With Chris Pratt In Jurassic World/Fast & Furious Crossover

Don’t get us wrong, the idea of a crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World would more than likely be one of the greatest things to ever happen to cinema, opening itself up to such wild possibilities as Vin Diesel and Jeff Goldblum having a discussion about family while trying to outrun a pack of Velociraptors, while Dwayne Johnson punches a T-Rex in the face and Ludacris uses the arched back of a Brontosaurus as a ramp for a sweet jump, but it’s very unlikely to come to fruition.

For such a preposterous mashup to ever occur, both franchises would have to officially declare themselves creatively bankrupt given that they’ve hauled in over $11 billion between them, and there’s much more money to be made apart than together. However, that hasn’t stopped insider Daniel Richtman from claiming that Universal are keen on the idea and the tipster has now gone one step further by saying Vin Diesel wants to reunite with his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Chris Pratt to make it happen.

“Vin wants him and Chris Pratt to work together [again], possibly in the FnF-JW crossover,” says Richtman.

Fast & Furious 9 has already made well over $200 million internationally after a week in release and Jurassic World: Dominion is virtually guaranteed to join its two immediate predecessors as part of the billion-dollar club, so there’s clearly still a lot of gas left in their respective tanks even if directors Justin Lin and Colin Trevorrow have teased that the finish line might be in sight for each of their brands.

Or, Universal execs could simply opt for the ‘ah, f*ck it’ mentality and just go for it, in which case Fast & Furious vs. Jurassic World, or whatever gloriously stupid title the marketing team would no doubt come up with, should comfortably eat Avatar for breakfast to become the highest-grossing movie in history.