Universal Reportedly Wants A Fast & Furious And Jurassic World Crossover

Universal doesn’t boast the same in-depth roster of marketable franchises as many other studios do, but they still know how to wring every last drop of earning potential out of a brand. Twelve of the the outfit’s fifteen highest-grossing movies ever hail from either the Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park or Despicable Me universes, bringing in a combined haul of almost $15 billion at the box office.

Justin Lin may be drawing The Fast Saga to a close with the tenth and eleventh installments, but we’re almost guaranteed multiple spinoffs after that, while Colin Trevorrow also teased that Jurassic World: Dominion could serve as a finale for the dinosaur blockbusters, but the much more likely scenario is that it’ll tie a bow around the second trilogy while leaving the door wide open for the series to continue.

Dominic Toretto and the gang are heading into outer space in F9, and at this stage they could probably swing by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kick the Avengers’ asses and audiences would buy it. However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Universal wants their two biggest cash cows to cross over by having Fast & Furious meet Jurassic World.

Lin was asked about it recently, and while he didn’t rule it out, his tongue was planted very firmly in cheek while replying. After all, any hypothetical merging of Dom and dinos would see both properties jump the shark well beyond the point of no return from which there would be no way back, and while it would no doubt be equal parts hilarious and fantastic to see, we’d advise not to take the tipster’s gossip at face value given that there are still billions to be made from Fast & Furious and Jurassic World separately, without combining them and descending into self-parody.