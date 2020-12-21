Vin Diesel Might Appear In Person In Thor: Love And Thunder

Vin Diesel has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014, but to date he’s never shown his face. The Fast & Furious star’s vocal performance as Groot is one of the most beloved in the whole franchise, despite the fact he only ever says three words. Given that he’s one of the most famous actors around, though, it’s always been assumed that he’d eventually appear in person in the MCU somewhere. And that may be about to happen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that he’s heard Vin Diesel will show up in the flesh in Taika Waitit’s next Thor movie. And, yes, he will be playing Groot. Or, at least a version of him. The brief details Richtman could provide on Vin’s cameo in the film point to the tree creature being temporarily turned into a human using magic.

It was the actor himself who first confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, allying with the God of Thunder again after they got pally with him in the last two Avengers flicks. This new intel is just a rumor at this stage, then, but it does gel with what we know. It’s also easy to imagine how this concept for an on-screen appearance from Diesel could fit with Waititi’s signature sense of humor. Groot, still acting and speaking like himself, but suddenly looking like Vin Diesel could be hilarious.

Diesel has long been linked to the role of Black Bolt in a proposed Inhumans movie. Obviously that part was played by Anson Mount in the short-lived ABC series but it’s expected that Marvel will reboot those characters again, and better this time, in the near future. And earlier this year, Diesel teased that he may still play Black Bolt. So it’s feasible that this Love and Thunder cameo could lead to a much bigger on-screen MCU presence for the star going forward.

Who wants to see Vin Diesel appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, coming May 2022? Sound off in the comments.