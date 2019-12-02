Vin Diesel Says He’s Ready For More Riddick And Xander Cage

While his appearances on the big screen this year are few and far between, Vin Diesel has a lot of projects in the pipeline. Sure, he returned as Groot (albeit briefly) for Avengers: Endgame, but Vin is going to be awfully busy over the next few years. Just a few weeks ago, in fact, he wrapped up filming on Fast & Furious 9, and in February, Diesel will be taking on the role of Ray Garrison in Bloodshot, based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name.

Beyond that, he’s been cast in unspecified roles for both Avatar 2 and 3, but it looks like he’s keen on returning to some of his more iconic characters as well. As reported by CinemaBlend, Diesel recently took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself and he also updated his fans on what they can expect from him in the future.

Specifically, Vin’s keen on playing Richard B. Riddick and Xander Cage again. Normally, we try not to get too excited based on an actor’s wishful thinking, but it seems that Riddick 4: Furya is indeed set to shoot next year, with David Twohy expected to return to the director’s seat.

Here’s the caption in full:

“After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9… A film I am so immensely proud of,” said Diesel. “Before entering the next character and film project… so much to be excited about… Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick… Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot. Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center. To celebrate the wonderful family I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing I might add. Hahaha.”

On the other hand, it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything concrete with regards to a fourth xXx film, but fans have been clamoring for Xander Cage to make a comeback, and if one thing’s for certain, it’s that moviegoers love a good summer action flick.

Needless to say, Vin Diesel has a lot on his plate moving into the next decade. Generally, we try not to get too excited about a film until the cameras start rolling, but for now, it looks like we’ll see at least one of his dream projects on the big screen at some point, if not more.