Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants To Be As Big An Action Star As Dwayne Johnson

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson share a lot of similarities, outside of both being huge bald dudes that have occasionally been known to co-star in the Fast & Furious franchise, until they fell out and the latter opted to make his own spinoff instead, but it would at least appear that those fences had been mended.

2001 was a definitive year for both stars that set the stage for the next two decades, as Diesel followed up his breakout performance as Richard B. Riddick in Pitch Black with what would go on to become his signature role by headlining Rob Cohen’s The Fast and the Furious. As for Johnson, his $5 million salary for The Mummy Returns made him the highest-paid first-time actor in history, setting the stage for a career of massive paychecks and effects-heavy action. Not only that, but both stars also made an ill-advised detour into family comedy and now produce the majority of their own output.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that the The Fast Saga figurehead wants to become as big an action star as The Rock, but the tipster doesn’t explain how he’s planning to accomplish that feat. Of course, he said exactly the same thing word for word about Ryan Reynolds just a couple of months back and didn’t offer any details that time either, so it’s hard to get a handle on how or why this purported cinematic d*ck measuring is set to unfold.

Both chrome-domed muscleheads have a penchant for big budget blockbusters with a heavy CGI element, but it wouldn’t be unfair to say that Johnson’s Jumanji, Rampage and San Andreas fared better than Vin Diesel‘s Babylon A.D., The Last Witch Hunter and Bloodshot. Both have comic book adaptations on the way as well thanks to Black Adam and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, before potentially reuniting once again in Fast & Furious 10 and/or 11, so the alleged battle for supremacy will continue for a while yet.