Vin Diesel Reportedly Eyeing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Role

Vin Diesel has one of the most instantly recognizable voices in the industry, so it comes as a surprise that there isn’t a greater desire to get him into the recording booth more often to capitalize on those gravelly tones. He’s lent his vocal talents to the title character in The Iron Giant, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Groot, but the latter is heavily modulated and only speaks variations on one phrase.

Having recently released his first music single for some inexplicable reason, the 53 year-old has certainly shown that he’s got a lot more versatility than simply mumbling the word ‘family’ over and over again in Fast & Furious sequels. And while Diesel has also lent his voice to several video games and short films as Richard B. Riddick as well, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the tank top enthusiast wants to join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

According to the tipster, Diesel is said to be a huge fan of the franchise and wants to voice one of the title heroes in a half-shell. He was actually name-dropped in 2016’s Out of the Shadows, which would have gone down well if he is indeed a longtime Turtles aficionado, but you could make the argument that his signature baritone would be out of place for what are essentially a bunch of enthusiastic teenagers who just happen to be gigantic mutated reptiles.

In fact, Vin Diesel as Shredder would seemingly make a lot more sense if he ended up joining the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, as playing the villain would finally give him a substantial voice role in a major blockbuster after his previous efforts didn’t leave him with a whole lot to work with.