Vin Diesel Talks “Dom State Of Mind” While Celebrating People’s Choice Nominations

Vin Diesel is a name that’s impossible to not recognize by anyone who’s seen a movie in the last ten years. His time as Groot on Guardians of the Galaxy is memorable — even if he only says one sentence most of the time — and of course his time as Dom in the Fast & Furious franchise is so popular it has obtained meme status.

Recently, Diesel was nominated for two separate People’s Choice Awards, one for “The Action Movie Star Of 2021” and the other “The Male Movie Star Of 2021.” This seems to have gotten him into a thinking mood about his time as Dom in the franchise and the traits that he and his iconic character share.

“That Dom state of mind… a lot of my creative life has lived within that character.” he said in an Instagram post while celebrating his People’s Choice Awards nomination. “His strengths, limitations, haha and most of all his meaningful relationships that he protects at all costs. His beliefs, his values… his code.”

Check out the post below:

F9: The Fast Saga was the first film in the franchise to hit $500 million globally at the box office since 2019, an impressive feat that explains why Diesel is likely up for the award now. The film does feature other big names as well such as Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Kurt Rusell, and Michelle Rodriguez.

What do you think of the “Dom state of mind?” Will you be voting for Vin Diesel in the People’s Choice Awards? Let us know in the comments!