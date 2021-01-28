Vin Diesel Teases Dwayne Johnson’s Return To Fast & Furious With New Photo

As Dominic Toretto has been constantly hammering home for the last 20 years, the Fast & Furious franchise is all about family, and every family suffers from plenty of inner turmoil. In the case of Universal’s multi-billion dollar series, the problems seemed to stem from the sheer volume of testosterone being packed into every frame, with Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson famously at odds.

This was to be expected when the leading man, producer, creative driving force and all-round alpha male of Fast & Furious brought Johnson into the mix beginning with the fifth installment. After all, the former professional wrestler is also a hulking bald action star that doubles as a massively successful producer, one who also happens to be the highest-paid and arguably single most popular movie star on the planet.

Tensions became so fraught that Diesel and Johnson didn’t even share any scenes together in The Fate of the Furious, while a combination of bad blood and Hobbs & Shaw has seen The Rock sit out of F9 entirely. However, a while back it looked as though the fences had been mended between the chrome-domed duo, and Diesel recently took to social media and posted an image that coincidentally happened to feature Johnson lurking in the background, and came with the following caption:

Blessed to to be a part of so many iconic moments in film… I don’t reflect on them as much as I should. Maybe because I am too excited for what’s coming. Haha. All love. #happytorettotuesday #F9 #F10endofsaga

With The Fast Saga set to draw to a close with what’s inevitably going to be a jaw-dropping two-part finale, Johnson’s involvement is surely guaranteed at this point and Diesel certainly seems to be teasing it. After all, he’s been a key part of the franchise for a decade and looks to lead it into the future with multiple Hobbs & Shaw sequels once the main story is over, and fans would no doubt be massively disappointed if he wasn’t involved in Fast & Furious‘ swansong.