Viral video shows that even real bats can’t get enough of ‘The Batman’

It seems Matt Reeves’ new superhero drama The Batman can make a believer out of anyone – even real bats, the species that sparked the enduring storyline.

Though the three-hour flick has been met with a range of reviews, it’s a commercial success from all indications, so much so that live bats crashed the party at one unnamed movie theatre. In a viral video making the rounds on social media, the movie has been paused, ironically during a scene at Bruce Wayne’s Batcave. The lights have been turned on as the moviegoers marvel at the unexpected intruders to the DC franchise reboot.

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…. #Imcooloffthat pic.twitter.com/NdSkMITXQi — J (@Jeremiah24_) March 5, 2022

Naturally, the twenty-second clip has taken over the internet, sparking hilarious comments. Some joked that the video creator, @Jeremiah24_, was clearly at the 3D screening. Others claimed it was a Warner Bros. promotion ploy. There were even those that suggested that they’d swarmed in support of Pattinson’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader!

The Batman is out in cinemas now.