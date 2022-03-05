Viral video shows that even real bats can’t get enough of ‘The Batman’
It seems Matt Reeves’ new superhero drama The Batman can make a believer out of anyone – even real bats, the species that sparked the enduring storyline.
Though the three-hour flick has been met with a range of reviews, it’s a commercial success from all indications, so much so that live bats crashed the party at one unnamed movie theatre. In a viral video making the rounds on social media, the movie has been paused, ironically during a scene at Bruce Wayne’s Batcave. The lights have been turned on as the moviegoers marvel at the unexpected intruders to the DC franchise reboot.
Naturally, the twenty-second clip has taken over the internet, sparking hilarious comments. Some joked that the video creator, @Jeremiah24_, was clearly at the 3D screening. Others claimed it was a Warner Bros. promotion ploy. There were even those that suggested that they’d swarmed in support of Pattinson’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader!
The Batman is out in cinemas now.