Wakanda Will Reportedly Be Weak From Losing Its King In Black Panther 2

The absence of Chadwick Boseman presents a most unwanted problem for Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it also requires a delicate balancing act. The movie will definitely pay tribute to the late star’s legacy and the impact he made as T’Challa, but it still has to move the storyline forward, establish whoever the next person to assume the mantle will be in the role and most importantly of all, deliver a worthy successor to one of the most popular, beloved and lucrative blockbusters of the last few years.

It’s an unenviable task, but Coogler’s filmography to date has shown that he’s more than capable of pulling it off. So far, we know very little about Wakanda Forever in terms of specifics, but that’s all about to change as production gears up to get underway, with the second installment due to hit the big screen in just fourteen months.

Ever since the Black Panther sequel was first announced, Namor the Sub-Mariner has been linked as a potential candidate to be the villain, with T’Challa originally rumored to lead the Wakandans into battle against the forces of Atlantis. A new report claims that’s still the case, albeit with a narrative tweak to compensate for the leading man’s tragic passing.

Apparently, Namor and the Atlanteans will seek to capitalize on the advanced nation being weaker now due to mourning the loss of its ruler and will use that weakness to mount a large scale offensive. It was previously confirmed that Okoye’s reference to underwater tremors in Avengers: Endgame was a nod towards Atlantis, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if we were to find out that the kingdom’s ruler was on his way to the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a score to settle.