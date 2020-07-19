The Walking Dead Creator Offers Update On Rick Grimes Movies

We first found out Andrew Lincoln was leading his own movie trilogy as Rick Grimes when he left The Walking Dead early on in season 9 back in 2018. Since then, however, the development process on the films hasn’t been as fast-moving as was predicted. But we’ve now got an update from the producers, promising that the first entry in the trilogy is still coming and things are moving ahead behind the scenes.

During a virtual Skybound Xpo panel, Skybound Entertainment co-founder David Alpert said that the movie is stuck at the starting gate right now and the production team is having to sit tight and wait. As you’d imagine, that’s down to the pandemic throwing schedules for a loop.

“We’re coming along in a big way. We’re just in this particular space where we have [to wait],” Alpert said. “We can’t shoot right now, so that’s just the big thing holding us back.”

Alpert went on to tease that they’re very hyped to share what they’ve got planned in the next stage of Rick’s journey and they can’t wait for the fans to see it.

“We are desperate to get back into production, and get everything going,” he continued, “but we have something really exciting, really unique, really different, and can’t wait to get it going. We just have to wait for it to be safe.”

Creator Robert Kirkman also addressed the topic, stressing that the team aren’t just taking it easy while they wait for shooting to start and are using the time to really hone the script and make it as good as can be.

“There’s tons of stuff going on behind the scenes. I don’t want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end,” Kirkman remarked. “I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better. I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we’re getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it’s perfect. But when things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie,”

We’re expecting to get some announcements about what’s next for The Walking Dead franchise – in terms of the season 10 finale, Fear and World Beyond – at Comic-Con@Home next weekend, so be sure to watch this space for further updates.

In the meantime, though, tell us, what are you hoping to see from the trilogy? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.