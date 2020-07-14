The Walking Dead EP Teases A New Power Group In Season 10 Finale

When The Walking Dead‘s season 10 finale was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it left many fans aching for news on how the multi-season arc with The Whisperers would finally pay off. With Alpha dead and Beta reigning as the leader of the group, episode 15 ended on quite a cliffhanger, and all we know for the time being is that the show will hopefully return sometime this fall to offer us closure. After such a long wait though, most of us are hoping for some genuinely world-changing events from the finale, and now we may have an idea of some of the cool stuff that’s to come when it finally airs.

Ezekiel, Eugene and Yumiko have recently stumbled across an eccentric new character named Princess. Those who’ve read the comic series that the show is based upon will know that Princess is actually a resident of The Commonwealth, a group of connected settlements with over 50,000 members. These settlements are known for having far more advanced technology and equipment than most of the other survivor camps scattered around the country, making it an extremely desirable home.

Recently, showrunner Angela Kang spoke up a bit about the finale during her time on Friday Night in With the Morgans, dropping some pretty compelling hints that this popular group from the comics may be coming very soon. During the discussion, she had this to say:

“Obviously we’ve got this new power group of four, with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko, that is off on the road, and so we are going to see some interesting turns in that. And then the big story that we have been following all season with the Whisperers. Now that Alpha is gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role – with his kinda half-Alpha and Beta face – we’re going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers.”

New Walking Dead Posters Urge Viewers To Wear Masks 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It sounds as though we’ll be seeing plenty of stuff go down in the final episode of the season. We can expect a major showdown with Beta, a possible introduction of The Commonwealth, and the return of Maggie. It’s going to be a hell of a way to lead into the next season and set up some future drama, that’s for sure.

The Walking Dead‘s season 10 finale is expected to air this fall, but as of yet, there’s been no announcement regarding a precise release date. As always, though, watch this space.