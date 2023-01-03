Warner Bros. flips the bird to disgruntled fans by releasing a ‘Black Adam’/’Man of Steel’ bundle

A lot of DCU fans have spent so long getting the exact opposite of what they wanted from Warner Bros., that they’ve got every right to believe the studio is deliberately antagonizing them. Rubbing salt into a wound that hasn’t even healed yet, the company has decided to release a two-film bundle featuring Man of Steel and Black Adam at the worst possible moment.

You get the sneaking suspicion that the call to drop the two blockbusters concurrently was a smart idea when it was first put into motion, seeing as the post-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson’s franchise debut welcomed back Henry Cavill’s Superman for the first time in a long time, setting up a superpowered showdown for the ages.

However, we now live in a world where both of the beefy stars have been quietly shuffled towards the exit, with neither the Man in Black or Man of Steel having a place in James Gunn’s bold and brave new era. Needless to say, the timing is more than a little off, and it hasn’t exactly gone down too well with the fandom.

This has “Black Adam ain’t gonna sell any DVD’s so let’s attach it with Man of Steel so it will sell more” vibes. https://t.co/eofbw1sner — Stallion (@Spagggs) January 2, 2023

Warner Bros. has officially released a "2-FILM COLLECTION" for BLACK ADAM & MAN OF STEEL, now that they wont meet in a movie😎 pic.twitter.com/3xHSfaaFp0 — Tankados (@Tankados1) January 2, 2023

Just release black Adam standalone. We don't need man of steel bundle just for the post credit scene — Pokewood Theater (@pokewoodtheater) January 3, 2023

How much for just Man of Steel?



I'd pay more for just Man of Steel than I would for a Man of Steel that comes with the Black Adam art all over the front and a disc I'll never use!@WBHomeEnt#ManofSteel#RestoreTheSnyderverse https://t.co/xe2UozpndH pic.twitter.com/j0XHTppdIv — Drü 🜃 (@drewexmachina) January 3, 2023

To be fair, Man of Steel may have started it, but it was a super weak start, Batman V Superman was like a serious car crash, and then Justice League was where death occurred. It's been kept on life support for years and they finally let it go after Black Adam. https://t.co/WL3u3YndWg — The Disgruntled Jedi | Alignment: Chaotic Stupid (@NoobicusMaximus) January 3, 2023

The wild part is that these films are night and day. Man of Steel, that has those deep questions and interest in presenting a personal Superman drama vs Black Adam, that is a mash up of every single cliche from a comic book movie, a very corporate blockbuster. — Flilis Skywalker 🇧🇷 💛❤💙🤍 (@flilisoffexegol) January 2, 2023

As mentioned previously, had Black Adam stayed the course and changed the hierarchy of power even the tiniest little bit, then bundling the film together with Man of Steel makes perfect sense. As it stands, though, it’s the equivalent of flipping the bird at the furious folks left shocked and appalled that Johnson and Cavill were each exiled in record time, so we’ve got the feeling that sales figures aren’t exactly going to be through the roof.