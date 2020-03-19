WB Reportedly Eyeing Christian Bale For Major DCEU Villain Role

Christian Bale is set to make his MCU debut in 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder, but it seems like he won’t stop at just one cinematic universe. And that’s because sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Transformers is being rebooted and Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” both of which we now know to be true – have informed us that Warner Bros. is looking to make Bale a feature of the DCEU, too, and one role they have in mind for him is villainous immortal caveman Vandal Savage.

I’ve long been a fan of the character, who’s renowned as one of the most dangerous villains in the DC Universe. His origins begin 50,000 years ago when Savage was a caveman and a chance encounter with a mysterious meteorite granted him super-intelligence and immortality. Since then, he’s wreaked havoc throughout the centuries, has claimed to be responsible for destroying Atlantis and to have secretly been historical figures like Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Genghis Khan, Blackbeard, Vlad the Impaler and Jack the Ripper. More recently, he’s kept a lower profile, but still seeks to do evil for evil’s sake throughout the DC Universe.

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Dark Knight That Every Fan Should See 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While he’s never made it to film before, he has appeared on a couple of live-action TV shows. In Smallville he was played by Dean Cain, and on the Arrowverse’s The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow by Casper Crump. They both did decent jobs, but I think Christian Bale would be a fantastic choice for Savage.

He’s proved time and time again that he can bring a scary intensity to any role he tackles and his recent habit of playing more villainous parts suits his style well. Of course, we’re sure that WB has other actors in mind as well for the job, but we’re certainly hoping that this bit of casting ends up working out.