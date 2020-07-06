Justice League: Rebirth Reportedly In Active Development, Won’t Be A Sequel

Writing for DCEU Mythic, industry insider Jeremy Conrad reports that Warner Bros. has begun development on a Justice League: Rebirth film. The project, he maintains, will be “separate” from the upcoming Snyder Cut, not continuing the Justice League story set up in that movie. If this all sounds familiar, it’s because We Got This Covered already told you last week that Rebirth was in the works and now, Conrad’s intel has seemingly confirmed our initial scoop.

Speculating about casting and direction, Conrad goes on to say that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if WB approached J.J. Abrams to shoot the film. Abrams, who oversaw most of the new Star Wars trilogy for Disney, may indeed be the perfect fit. After all, since he was responsible for rebooting the Star Wars saga for modern audiences, Conrad thinks WB may want him to take a crack at Justice League.

Meanwhile, DCEU Mythic’s reports suggests that the script could be written by Christina Hodson (which We Got This Covered also told you in our initial scoop). Having been involved with projects like Birds of Prey, Batgirl and The Flash, the last of which will likewise be a soft reboot of the DCEU, she certainly has enough superhero-related experience.

Furthermore, given how the civil rights protests in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-American victim of racially-motivated police brutality, increased pressure on Hollywood execs to promote more inclusive storytelling, the decision to hire a female writer seems especially appealing.

This news will no doubt divide the fanbase, though. If it happens, it’ll come as an especially strong blow to fans of the original film who, when the Snyder Cut was first announced, were hoping that this new version would provide the basis for future, canonical DCEU movies.

Would you like to see WB reboot the franchise with Justice League: Rebirth, though? Let us know in the comments section below.